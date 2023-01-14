DSWD-NCR Facebook page hacked; hundreds flock to get ‘ayuda’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD NCR)’s official Facebook page has been hacked.

Random videos of fishing techniques and animal feeding have been posted on the page to which an employee replied informing the public of the compromised account.

“Please be informed that our account has been compromised. Rest assured that the management is doing its best to resolve this issue. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” wrote DSWD employee Grace Mahusay, in one of the comments.

The series of videos were posted after the agency’s post on Friday that gives infographics on the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

The said livelihood program has drawn hundreds of residents in the office of DSWD-NCR despite not having any schedule of release of aid or ‘ayuda.’

A representative from the agency said that they are investigating on where the residents got the information that there is a release of aid under the SLP program.

In a latest post, DWSD-NCR has informed the successful retrieval of the page and requested understanding from netizens on the series of unrelated posts.