Latest NewsNewsTFT News

“Thanks for the seen zone”: Influencer with 100k followers gets backlash after Tagaytay luxury hotel denies freebie

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A luxury hotel in Tagaytay City, Philippines, recently encountered a social media influencer with 100k followers, seeking to barter social media services for a free stay. Botchi Santos, the hotel’s marketing consultant, revealed the exact conversation on social media, including screenshots of the influencer’s message and the hotel’s reaction.

The influencer’s message, which requested a one-night stay and provided the hotel a two-month window to choose a date, was not deemed unreasonable. The influencer’s subsequent remark, “Thanks for the seen zone,” was deemed unprofessional. Furthermore, the influencer’s need for a rapid response and the message’s timing at midnight on a Sundayas well as the message’s timing at midnight on a Sunday, did not sit well with Santos.

“There is also the small matter of you messaging on a Sunday midnight. The people who decide decide on such requests have other obligations (READ: live their own private personal lives) as well on weekends 😅,” read the post.

The hotel responded by acknowledging the influencer’s request but explaining that the hotel’s decision-making process and response time may fall short of the influencer’s expectations. The hotel also criticized the message’s timeliness and the expectation of a complimentary stay without sufficient discussion.

This incident serves as a lesson for influencers to be mindful of their approach and timing when approaching possible business relationships. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1072647358

South Korean court confirms 22-year sentence for man who attempted to murder noisy neighbors

2 mins ago
ead one million mangrove

Abu Dhabi plants 1 million mangrove seedlings using drones

24 mins ago
visa uae combi

Dubai residents can soon complete visa transactions through video conferencing

2 hours ago
iStock 517465184

UAE appoints leadership team for COP28 Climate Summit

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button