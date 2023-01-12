MWO Dubai Issues updated checklist of requirements for OFW Contract Verification

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and Northern Emirates has announced an update to the checklist of requirements for individual contract verification. The new requirements, which will be implemented on February 1, 2023, are consistent with the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Memorandum Circular No. 17, Series of 2022.

Domestic workers must now have a legitimate employment contract with a least basic pay of AED 1,500 per month, according to the new regulations. Those whose basic pay is less than this amount must request that their employer alter the contract at any Tadbeer center. An addition to the employment contract is also necessary.

An Emirates ID of the employer is also necessary for OFWs who have no previous records with the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and for registered BM who have changed employers. Furthermore, evidence of work address, such as an employer’s billing statement or rental agreement, is necessary for Abu Dhabi and Al Ain visa holders working in Dubai or the Northern Emirates.

All documentary requirements must be supplied in two sets, along with an AED 40.00 verification charge. For representatives, an authorization letter and a copy of their Emirates ID will be requested. Contract verification is not necessary for holders of an Investor, Partner, or Husband/Wife/Dependent Visa.

The MWO has also released a list of additional requirements, such as a valid passport, visa stamp (if issued before to April 11, 2022), or Emirates ID (if granted after April 11, 2022). The official advisory, as well as an updated checklist of criteria, are available on the MWO-Dubai website.

The requirement update is intended to safeguard the welfare and protection of foreign Filipino employees in the UAE. Domestic employees must comply with these new standards to avoid inconvenience and guarantee the legality of their employment.