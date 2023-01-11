“24 hour jowa challenge” German vlogger arrested for alleged abuse of minor

Authorities have arrested a German vlogger for allegedly abusing a 17-year-old girl and convincing her to participate in his “24-hour jowa challenge” vlogs.

According to a GMA News report, the victim said that the suspect instructed her to follow the script for his vlog, but she did not expect that it would be edited to depict her as a “pick-up girl.”

“Naiyak na lang po ako noon kasi hindi ko alam na ganun yung gagawin niya. Ang akala ko lang po ang content namin yung 24-hours jowa challenge, tapos ganun pala,” said the victim.

“Nung inupload ng suspek itong ginawa nila, nakita niya na iba yung in-upload niya sa social media. At dito po makikita natin na yung biktima ay nagmumukha po siyang isang pickup girl,” Police Colonel Angel Garcillano, Muntinlupa chief of police told GMA News.

The victim was also sexually abused, according to her medical examination.

“Base sa kwento at saka sa medical findings ng ating hospital lumalabas na meron pong panghahalay na nangyari,” Garcillano said.

The vlogger, identified as Marcel Messall, insisted that he did not know the victim was a minor and did not do anything wrong in his vlog.

“I didn’t do anything to her. Doing something with an 18 year-old is not bawal, only if minor di ba? If I knew that she was a minor, I would never ever agree with her, because I’m a mabait guy,” the suspect said.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon is advocating for Messall to be declared a “persona non grata” in the city.

“Ang aking panawagan sa city council, na i-declare siyang persona non grata itong individual na ito. Dahil yung ginawa niya doon sa isang Muntinlupa citizen, di lang naka-offend sa isang tao, which is the victim, but the entire city, na-portray niya yung city na as if haven ito ng prostitution,” Biazon said.