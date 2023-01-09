Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE authorities intercept fishing boat smuggling 103kg of hashish

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced the successful interception of a drug smuggling attempt involving 103kg of hashish. The operation, carried out by the anti-narcotics unit of the Ras Al Khaimah Police in conjunction with the Emirates Coast Guard Command, resulted in the arrest of several individuals attempting to bring the illegal substances into the country via a fishing boat off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.

According to Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al-Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, the smugglers were apprehended following an investigation conducted with the assistance of the Coast Guard. The illegal drugs were seized and the suspects have been referred to the competent authorities for legal proceedings.

In a statement, Major General Al-Nuaimi praised the efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved in the operation and highlighted their role in protecting the community from the threat of drug trafficking. He also emphasized the continued commitment of the Ras Al Khaimah Police to combat the illegal drug trade and its efforts to ensure the safety and stability of the UAE.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 01 05 at 1.35.57 PM 3

We found a good spot to spoil your senses: Dine at Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf

28 mins ago
UAE Israel

Holocaust education to be incorporated in UAE curriculum

3 hours ago
kyrgyz 110k watch dubai police

Dubai Police returns lost watch worth AED 110,000 to Kyrgyz tourist

4 hours ago
Upendra Nath Chaturvedi 134k

Dubai Police honors resident for returning AED134,000 cash

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button