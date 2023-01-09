UAE authorities intercept fishing boat smuggling 103kg of hashish

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced the successful interception of a drug smuggling attempt involving 103kg of hashish. The operation, carried out by the anti-narcotics unit of the Ras Al Khaimah Police in conjunction with the Emirates Coast Guard Command, resulted in the arrest of several individuals attempting to bring the illegal substances into the country via a fishing boat off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.

According to Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al-Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, the smugglers were apprehended following an investigation conducted with the assistance of the Coast Guard. The illegal drugs were seized and the suspects have been referred to the competent authorities for legal proceedings.

In a statement, Major General Al-Nuaimi praised the efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved in the operation and highlighted their role in protecting the community from the threat of drug trafficking. He also emphasized the continued commitment of the Ras Al Khaimah Police to combat the illegal drug trade and its efforts to ensure the safety and stability of the UAE.

مكافحة المخدرات بشرطة رأس الخيمة تضبط 103 كيلو من الحشيش في أحد سواحل الإمارة للتفاصيل: https://t.co/Z8SELSU2iJ pic.twitter.com/fJbimDvbv0 — شرطة رأس الخيمة (@rakpoliceghq) January 9, 2023