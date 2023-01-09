Dubai’s “D33” plan includes 100 transformative projects with AED 32 trillion economic target in 10 years

Dubai’s ambitious “D33” economic agenda, which aims to double the size of the city’s economy over the next decade and solidify its position among the top three global cities, was the focus of a meeting held on Sunday, January 8 at the Museum of the Future.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, led the high-level meeting.

In attendance as well was His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance as well as other top government officials.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the “D33” plan includes 100 transformative projects and targets AED 32 trillion ($8.7 trillion) in the next ten years. In a tweet, Sheikh Hamdan emphasized the importance of realizing Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to establish the “world’s most successful economic model” and creating a global model for a city that can achieve the aspirations and dreams of its residents and provide them with the best standard of living in the world.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum emphasized the need for developing foreign trade, attracting foreign direct investment, and involving youth in new sectors as priorities for the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. He also stressed the importance of strengthening Dubai’s global financial position and urged all logistical, digital, legal, financial, and infrastructure sectors to think differently over the next decade in order to meet the higher ceiling of ambitions set by the “D33” plan.

Dubai has long been known as a global hub for business and tourism, and the “D33” plan aims to continue that growth by fostering innovation and development in a variety of sectors. The plan includes a range of initiatives, such as the creation of a digital currency, the development of new technologies and industries, and the expansion of tourism and trade.