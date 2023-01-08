UAE weather: More rain expected this week

The National Centre of Meteorology has forecasted an unsettled weather from Tuesday to Thursday with more rains expected pouring across the Emirates.

Following a weekend of downpour which led to flooding and disruption of roads, residents are being advised to be on the lookout for rain showers and thunderstorms.

There will be rain in Dubai and the Northern Emirates early on Wednesday but it will be dry later, the centre’s weather chart forecast.

Showers were also predicted for Oman, while Abu Dhabi should be dry, the chart showed.

The highest temperature expected is about about 25ºC in most areas while generally, the atmosphere will be chilly in the mornings and evenings.

Netizens have shared videos and photos of their ares being hit by the heavy downpour this weekend with yellow and amber alerts posted by NCM.

January and February are typically the wettest months in the Emirates.