Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE weather: More rain expected this week

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The National Centre of Meteorology has forecasted an unsettled weather from Tuesday to Thursday with more rains expected pouring across the Emirates.

Following a weekend of downpour which led to flooding and disruption of roads, residents are being advised to be on the lookout for rain showers and thunderstorms.

There will be rain in Dubai and the Northern Emirates early on Wednesday but it will be dry later, the centre’s weather chart forecast.

Showers were also predicted for Oman, while Abu Dhabi should be dry, the chart showed.

The highest temperature expected is about about 25ºC in most areas while generally, the atmosphere will be chilly in the mornings and evenings.

Netizens have shared videos and photos of their ares being hit by the heavy downpour this weekend with yellow and amber alerts posted by NCM.

January and February are typically the wettest months in the Emirates.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS olivia culpo

Olivia Culpo reacts to netizen’s ‘energy gap’ comment as she’s back as Miss U host

1 hour ago
Jinggoy Estrada 2

Jinggoy Estrada wants to teach constitution for high school students 

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 08 at 1.39.00 PM

Marcos says China state visit to create more jobs for Filipinos 

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS MCCOY ELISSE

Elisse Joson admits McCoy De Leon not yet ready to get married 

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button