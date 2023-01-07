UAE weather: Rain expected this weekend

Authorities issued a warning to motorists and residents to be on the lookout if doing outdoor activities this weekend as they have forecasted rain.

The National Centre for Meteorology has issued a yellow alert on Saturday, January 7.

In the latest advisory of NCM, rain is experienced in areas like Ras Al Khaimah, Al Sila, Ajman, and Sharjah.

The highest temperature expected for today will be 24 degrees C with lowest at 18 degrees. There will be cloud and rain of varying intensity on the coast and in the northern and eastern emirates.

Tomorrow, it is forecasted that parts of the UAE will experience scattered rain showers. Highs of 26 degrees C are expected as the weather warms up again. The evening will be humid into Monday morning.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with highs of 27 degrees C and also humid in the evening.