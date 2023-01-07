Dubai ranks 5th in World’s Best Cities report 2023

A report by a leading adviser in tourism, real estate and economic development has ranked Dubai as the first regionally and fifth best city in the world in the World’s Best Cities report 2023.

Cities included in the ranking by the Resonance Consultancy are those with populations of more than one million. They have determined the ranking by using a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors in 24 areas grouped into six core categories: place, product, programming, prosperity, people and promotion.

Dubai topped the ranking when it comes to the place category, where weather, safety, landmarks and outdoor activities were evaluated.

The report praised Dubai as an alluring blend of over-the-top experiences, Arab heritage and luxury shopping.

Resonance Consultancy president and CEO Chris Fair highlighted the “torrent of city-building” over the past 24 months in Dubai.

“Dubai is a city of superlatives: you can ride the elevator to the top of the world’s tallest building for a bird’s-eye view, and bet on the ponies at the world’s richest horse race,” the report said.

Among the landmarks and must-visit places in Dubai that were highlighted in the report include Deep Dive Dubai – the world’s deepest pool, Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Dubai Creek, The Palm, Ain Dubai, Cityland Mall, the Aura Skypool – the world’s first and highest 360-degree infinity pool.

In the overall rankings across all categories, the top 10 cities are London, Paris, New York, Tokyo, Dubai, Barcelona, Rome, Madrid, Singapore and Amsterdam.