“Sanaol cases expeditiously decided”: Bayan Muna slams early release of Boying Remulla’s son

Progressive group Bayan Muna has criticized the rapid acquittal of Juanito Remulla III, son of the Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, for drug possession.

The group stated that swift processes and justice should be applied to all Filipinos, not just those with political influence.

In a statement, Bayan Muna’s executive vice president, Carlos Zarate, said that while many poor families or victims of false charges wait in jail for years, even decades, the case against the younger Remulla, which was only three months old, was quickly resolved.

“If only this kind of swift resolution to a highly controversial case involving a scion of influential families like the Remullas will also be applied to the cases of hundreds of political prisoners and thousands more [of] less privileged Filipinos languishing in many detention facilities all over the country, we can honestly say this indeed is a welcome one, an exemplar of how our justice system works,” said Zarate.

