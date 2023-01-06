Latest NewsNewsTFT News

“Sanaol cases expeditiously decided”: Bayan Muna slams early release of Boying Remulla’s son

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Progressive group Bayan Muna has criticized the rapid acquittal of Juanito Remulla III, son of the Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, for drug possession.

The group stated that swift processes and justice should be applied to all Filipinos, not just those with political influence.

In a statement, Bayan Muna’s executive vice president, Carlos Zarate, said that while many poor families or victims of false charges wait in jail for years, even decades, the case against the younger Remulla, which was only three months old, was quickly resolved.

“If only this kind of swift resolution to a highly controversial case involving a scion of influential families like the Remullas will also be applied to the cases of hundreds of political prisoners and thousands more [of] less privileged Filipinos languishing in many detention facilities all over the country, we can honestly say this indeed is a welcome one, an exemplar of how our justice system works,” said Zarate.

“Sanaol other long pending cases are as expeditiously decided like that of the young Remulla. While poor families or victims of trumped up charges languish in jail for years, even decades, the young Remulla’s case is not even three months old,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

marcos podium 3

“We have to apologize to our kababayans, especially those who came from abroad”: Marcos apologizes to OFWs following New Year airport fiasco

17 mins ago
SEHA COVID 19 test center 17

SEHA closes all COVID-19 centers in Abu Dhabi

32 mins ago
marcos podium 1

PBBM slated to visit Japan this February 2023

1 hour ago
luis manzano jessy mendiola pregnant

Jessy Mendiola gave birth before New Year- Cristy Fermin

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button