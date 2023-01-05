Dubai surpasses previous passenger traffic records with 23.7 million travelers in 2022

Dubai has seen a significant increase in passenger traffic in the past year, with over 23.7 million incoming travelers arriving through all ports in 2022.

This marks a 89% increase compared to the previous year, and includes 21,817,022 passengers arriving through airports, 1,612,746 crossing the Hatta Border Crossing, and 242,700 using marine ports. On New Year’s Eve alone, the emirate welcomed over 107,082 passengers, with 95,445 arriving through Dubai Airports, 6,527 arriving via the Hatta Border Crossing, and 5,010 arriving via marine ports.

This surge in passenger traffic can be attributed to Dubai’s reputation as a top destination for tourism, business, and lifestyle. The city’s airports, in particular, have established themselves as some of the busiest in the world, ranking second globally in the Top 100 City Destinations Index for speed of service and procedure completion for passengers.

The airports have also been ranked first regionally and internationally in the Airports Council International report and maintained their leading position in global competition indices, ranking first by the Legatum Prosperity Index in tolerance towards foreigners. In addition, the UAE passport was ranked the strongest in the world according to the Global Passport Power Rank.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, attributes the success of the airports to the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, which have allowed them to deliver exceptional digital services and a superior travel experience to all visitors. This, along with Dubai’s reputation as a top destination for tourism, business, and lifestyle,