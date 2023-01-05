Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai surpasses previous passenger traffic records with 23.7 million travelers in 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Dubai has seen a significant increase in passenger traffic in the past year, with over 23.7 million incoming travelers arriving through all ports in 2022.

This marks a 89% increase compared to the previous year, and includes 21,817,022 passengers arriving through airports, 1,612,746 crossing the Hatta Border Crossing, and 242,700 using marine ports. On New Year’s Eve alone, the emirate welcomed over 107,082 passengers, with 95,445 arriving through Dubai Airports, 6,527 arriving via the Hatta Border Crossing, and 5,010 arriving via marine ports.

This surge in passenger traffic can be attributed to Dubai’s reputation as a top destination for tourism, business, and lifestyle. The city’s airports, in particular, have established themselves as some of the busiest in the world, ranking second globally in the Top 100 City Destinations Index for speed of service and procedure completion for passengers.

The airports have also been ranked first regionally and internationally in the Airports Council International report and maintained their leading position in global competition indices, ranking first by the Legatum Prosperity Index in tolerance towards foreigners. In addition, the UAE passport was ranked the strongest in the world according to the Global Passport Power Rank.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, attributes the success of the airports to the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, which have allowed them to deliver exceptional digital services and a superior travel experience to all visitors. This, along with Dubai’s reputation as a top destination for tourism, business, and lifestyle,

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. prior to their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

PBBM’s state visit to China yields $22.8B of investment pledges

4 hours ago
heart evangelista chiz escudero japan

LOOK: Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero together again in Japan

5 hours ago
ENOC hit and run

Report hit-and-run vehicle accidents in Dubai via ENOC – here’s how

5 hours ago
snake 1829674 960 720

Abu Dhabi beachgoers warned of sea snake sightings

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button