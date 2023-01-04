WATCH: President Marcos meets with Chinese top legislator Li Zhanshu to strengthen ties

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Philippines met with Li Zhanshu, chairperson of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, in Beijing to discuss the ongoing efforts to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. This marks the first meeting between Marcos and a Chinese official on the second day of his state visit to China.

During the meeting, Marcos emphasized the strong ties that have existed between the Philippines and China for many years, even prior to the establishment of diplomatic relations 47 years ago. He expressed a desire to further strengthen and stabilize these partnerships in the coming years, particularly in light of the economic challenges and uncertainties caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Marcos also expressed hope that his state visit to China will open new opportunities for engagement and cooperation between the two countries, including in areas such as infrastructure, tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchanges. He stated that he sees great potential for elevating the relationship between the Philippines and China to a strategic partnership, and emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive and productive relationship despite any differences that may exist between the two nations.

In addition to meeting with Li Zhanshu, Marcos will also be holding meetings with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping during his state visit. The two leaders are expected to host a dinner banquet in honor of Marcos and his delegation, which includes around 200 people, including representatives from the business sector.

China is a crucial partner for the Philippines, both economically and culturally. It is the Philippines’ largest trading partner, the largest source of imports, and the second-largest export destination. In 2019, China was also the second-largest source of foreign tourists to the Philippines, and it plays a significant role in attracting foreign direct investments and providing development assistance to the country.