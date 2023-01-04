VP Sara Duterte takes reins as PH gov’t caretaker during PBBM’s state visit to China

As President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. embarks on a three-day state visit to China, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte has taken on the role of government caretaker. This means that she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the government while Marcos is abroad. This marks Marcos’ first bilateral visit to a non-member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and he has expressed a desire to elevate the Philippines’ relationship with China to a “comprehensive strategic partnership.”

In a pre-departure statement, Marcos indicated that he hopes to broaden the two nations’ cooperation in various areas such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, science and technology, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges. He is also set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral and regional political-security issues and over 10 key bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during his visit. These agreements are expected to further strengthen the already close relationship between the Philippines and China.

China is a crucial partner for the Philippines, both economically and culturally. It is the Philippines’ largest trading partner, the largest source of imports, and the second-largest export destination. In 2019, China was also the second-largest source of foreign tourists to the Philippines, and it plays a significant role in attracting foreign direct investments and providing development assistance to the country.

In addition to strengthening trade and investment relations with China, Marcos hopes to encourage Chinese tourists, students, and investors to return to the Philippines as the country adapts to the “new normal.” The tourism industry has been hard hit by the pandemic and any increase in visitor numbers would be welcome news. Similarly, the Philippines is eager to attract foreign investment to help stimulate its post-pandemic economic recovery.