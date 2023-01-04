Smartphone thief arrested after returning to same Dubai shop to steal again

A man who had previously stolen a smartphone from a store in Dubai has been arrested and sentenced to one year in prison after attempting to steal from the same shop again. The thief, an Asian man, had stolen a brand-new smartphone from the store by concealing it in his pocket and then selling it to a passerby on the street. However, he made the mistake of returning to the store a month later, confident that he would not be recognized due to the face mask he wore.

Unfortunately for the thief, the store employees were prepared for his return and quickly took action when they saw him. One staff member restrained the man until the Dubai Police arrived to make the arrest. During the investigation, the man confessed to the crime and was subsequently found guilty by a criminal court. In addition to the one-year prison sentence, the man will also be deported after serving his time.

This case serves as a reminder that crime does not pay and that those who engage in illegal activities will eventually be caught and face the consequences. The Dubai Police should be commended for their swift action in arresting the thief and ensuring that justice was served.

It is important for individuals to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. By working together, we can help to create a safer and more secure community for everyone. The Dubai Police will continue to work diligently to prevent and solve crimes and to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.