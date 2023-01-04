More Filipino entrepreneurs are rising in the UAE

In the latest survey conducted by New Perspective Media last 2022, a whooping 80 per cent of Filipinos in the UAE said that they are keen to start investing in the next 12 months.

Among the list of investments that they have in mind, entrepreneurship ranks second to properties. 58% of the overall survey participants said that they desire to put up a business in the UAE.

And true enough, more and more Filipinos in the UAE are budding entrepreneurs. Many of them are offering a taste of our well-loved Pinoy food while others provide quality service to which Filipinos are known for worldwide.

One of the rising entrepreneurs in the UAE is Filipina nurse turned restaurant owner Junah Balungcas who recently set up Baofriend Restaurant in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

According to Balungcas, her interest in opening a restaurant started from her love for food and providing opportunities for others.

“For the love of food and the sense of creating job for people who needs it. I employ people who are out of work and were devastated by the effects of covid-19 pandemic. Helping them creates a sense of happiness for me,” said Balungcas.

She is currently juggling being a Unit Manager of two healthcare centers while running her restaurant, all while completing her Master’s degree in Nursing.

“If you have a dream, I salute you for that. It only means you have a goal for yourself, too. Believe and don’t lose hope but strive to work on that dream too. Don’t just wake up, live the dream!

Her advise to other Overseas Filipinos wanting to build their own business: be optimistic.

“Prepare for the challenges and failures, and if you feel you are at your lowest, be optimistic. Think of all the positive outcome, look at every aspect on a bright side,” said Balungcas.

She considers her goal of helping other people and creating jobs for them and providing a happy workplace for her staff as her greatest achievement.

Similar with Balungcas, an OFW for 18 years, Rolly Brucales also started his venture into business by having the desire to elevate the lives of his fellow kababayans here abroad.

“When I arrived here in 2004, it was my goal to have my own company. It’s a dream for me to elevate Pinoy Entrep for me to be able to help other Kababayans to have a great place to work with. So they can help their families back home. And somehow to inspire them to do the same,” said Brucales.

Excited to grow and look for more opportunities, he has recently added our well-loved french fries brand Potato Corner UAE to his list of businesses.

“Business is like a building a ministry you know. First we need to ask our self ‘Why?’. Why do you want to have a business? What is your purpose? From there you will know what it is that you really want,” said Brucales.

His greatest tip for aspiring entrepreneurs: value integrity.

“Be true to all your business dealing. Always practice humility and empathy. Look for a mentor. A mentor that can help you all the process and to learn from their mistakes,” said Brucales.

He is also the owner of Off The Hook Seafood Restaurant, Zutto Suki Ramen, Global Connect Travel, and Rock Built Contracting. Brucales credits his successful ventures to his people.

“As a business owner my number priority is all the staff. Providing them a safe work place that everyone working freely. A place that they can grow personally and inspired everyday,” said Brucales.

Currently, he is also teaching his staff on the value of saving and investing and hopes for them to eventually start their individual journeys as entrepreneurs.

Apart from the growing number of Filipinos in the food industry, there are also other lines of business where Pinoy entrepreneurs flourish.

Liz Danganan, owner of Cooper’s Crib Pets Nursery shared that her journey as a business owner began with her love or her pet named Cooper.

“It all started with Cooper – our French bulldog fur baby. Having a dog in Dubai and living in an apartment is not easy at all. They don’t have the yard and the space like our houses back home and we don’t feel comfortable leaving them at home alone for the whole day hence we tried to search for an accessible doggy daycare near my office,” shared Danganan.

With this need, Danganan and her husband have seen an opportunity to not only solve their problem but also help other pet owners.

“After a year, me and my husband decided to open a doggy daycare as majority of our needs as Fur Parents are not met with the daycares we tried. Since there is no nearby daycare in our neighborhood we decided to open up Cooper’s Crib mainly to cater to Cooper’s needs and well being. Knowing that a lot of fur parents have these kind of needs, we took the risk and opened Cooper’s Crib Pets Nursery,” she said.

For her, being a Filipino business owner is more than just a means to earn but it is also her way of raising the Philippine flag in terms of delivering quality service.

“We all know that there is always a Taboo when it comes to Filipino and specially female entrepreneurs in UAE, but this is what make us unique and this what makes us stand out. Filipinos are recognized worldwide in terms of quality service and that’s what I am trying to deliver,” said Dangnan.

Danganan shared that owning a business is challenging but fulfilling at the same time.

My number 1 advice is to be financially ready. Starting up a business comes with a lot of expenses. It is important to have savings that can sustain your personal finances while building up your business as the return or income will take time. Second, there is no such thing as thing as the right time. I would say it is more in your gut feeling, if you feel and think you are ready, go and execute it without any hesitations. The only time table you should follow or matter is your own time table and not as per what the market dictates or tell you. Lastly, having your support group is important. Starting and building your business is draining in all aspects – mentally, physically, financially etc. Encouragements and support will go a long way in times that you want to quit and to give up. Having advices and knowing an outsiders perspective gives you a better solution in some of your problems. In the end, starting a business is scary and it is okay to be scared. Use this fear as a fuel to reach your goals towards success,” said Danganan.

She also advice aspiring entrepreneurs to be surrounded by the right people who can also serve as your support group.

“Months after we opened up Cooper’s Crib, I joined a Filipina Business Community named – Fearless Flab Flamingo. There I met a lot of not just Filipino but Filipina Entrepreneurs in general. It gave me the support that I needed to thrive in this market,” said Danganan.

Lastly, she emphasized the importance of knowing the ins and outs of your desired business.

“My main business tip would be to find the correct partners and vendors. Not everyone who offers cheap products and services saves you money. Sometime these suppliers and contractors will cause you more money in the future as their services or goods are not up to standard. Make a proper research on the contractors or suppliers you want to work with even if it takes time. Ask for references or check the reviews of their company. Avoiding a mistake is better compared to rectifying it in the future,” said Danganan.

Cooper’s Crib Pets Nursery provides the following services: Doggy Daycare, Doggy Boarding, Doggy Birthday Parties and Pet Supplies.

The story of Balungcas, Brucales and Danganan are just a few of the many inspiring Filipinos who have paved their way to entrepreneurship.

The number of Pinoy business owners is expected to grow as the economic status of the UAE continues to flourish this 2023.