Dubai Jewellery Group announces list of winners of their retail promotion

Staff Report

This year’s Dubai Shopping Festival was made even more festive by the Dubai Jewellery Group who is giving away 25 kilograms of gold to 100 lucky winners.

Residents and visitors can win gold by purchasing gold in 180 participating outlets.

Last December 25, DJG has announced the latest set of winners. Let us help them in congratulating the lucky shoppers who took home gold during this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival:

Screen Shot 2022 12 31 at 10.58.37 AM

You also have the chance to win. Here’s how:

Upon the purchase of gold jewellery worth AED 500, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon, and two raffle coupons will be presented with the purchase of diamond and pearl jewellery worth AED 500.

Each raffle ticket gives customers a chance to win:

  • In total 22 kilos of gold, with 4 winners(250 gm gold each) announced every second day from 15th December 2021 to 29th January 2022.
  • On last day, 12 lucky shoppers, chosen from amongst the buyers and the winners, will take home up to 3 kilos of goldas a final day DSF mega prize.

Know more by visiting dubaicityofgold.com.

 

 

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

