NTC: Over 3M sim cards registered on 2nd day of implementation 

The National Telecommunications Commission or NTC said that over 3 million sim card users successfully registered on the second day of sim registration law implementation.

There were 3.319 million SIM cards registered as of December 28 — 530,424 with DITO Telecommunity Corp.; 1,769,374 with Globe Telecom Inc.; and 1,019,207 with Smart Communications according to the data released by the NTC.

The law requires sim users to register and provide proof of identification or face the penalty of having a deactivated sim card.

The 180-day sim registration process in the Philippines kicked off on December 27 in hopes to minimize cyber related crimes.

Under the Sim Registration Act, Filipinos need to register their sim within the allowable period of bear the brunt of having their sim deactivated.

The NTC said that there are around 180 million sim users in the country.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology urges the public to register only in legitimate websites.

“Kung may mga tao na mangangahas na gamitin kunwari ‘yung fake information, fake IDs na mapaparusahan po sila because after initial registration process, we’ll conduct a post-verification process, meaning just to confirm the identity,” DICT undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo said.