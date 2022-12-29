Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Advisory: PCG Dubai and POLO to observe Philippine Public Holidays

Both the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, United Arab Emirate and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office-Dubai will be closed to observe the announced Philippine public holidays.

The advisory was issued consistent and pursuant to Proclamation No. 1236, s.2021 and Proclamation No. 90, s. 2022 of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Both government offices will be closed on the following dates:

30 December 2022 (FRIDAY) Rizal Day
02 January 2023 (MONDAY) Special (Non-Working) holiday

They will resume on 03 January 2023 (Tuesday).

