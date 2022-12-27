Roads in parts of UAE closed due to flooding

The Ras Al Khaimah Police has issued an advisory asking motorists to take extra caution as rains caused flooding in some areas valleys and roads in the area.

“Do not confuse yourself and other during rain and weather change, drive slowly, especially when vision is suddenly poor and lanes are blocked,” stated RAK Police in their notice posted last Tuesday, December 27.

In separate alert notices, RAK Police has advised the public that some roads were not passable due to the rain.

“Kindly be advised that the road leading to Jebel Jais is closed due to rain, valleys runoff and weather fluctuations,” stated RAK Police.

They encouraged drivers to refrain from driving near the said areas for their safety.

“Drivers are kindly advised to be careful while driving during rain, and to stay away from valleys for your safety,” they added.

The National Center for Meteorology has issued a yellow and orange warning to the public which advises the public to be on the lookout if they go for outdoor activities and be prepared to be on alert for any hazardous weather events, respectively.

The rainy weather conditions are expected until the last few days of the year.