Hailstorm hits Kuwait; roads covered in hail appears like snow

Video footages of hail-covered roads in Um Al-Haiman south of Kuwait City have circulated online on Tuesday, December 27.

The heavy downpour of hail makes it appear like the roads are covered in snow.

Video courtesy: @zKHBgXeRpyOqyHi via Twitter

An advisory from the Kuwait’s meteorological centre said that the Gulf country would be affected by sporadic rain between Tuesday afternoon until dawn on Wednesday.

تحذير جوي: أمطار رعدية pic.twitter.com/rYYVIqXRWj — إدارة الأرصاد الجوية – الكويت (@KuwaitMet) December 27, 2022

“The country is affected by medium severity thunderstorms. It is heavy on some areas. The wind may reach home more than 50km/hour. A decrease in horizontal visibility in some areas is expected. High seas waves can reach more than 7 feet,” reads the advisory.

The Ministry of Interior announced the closure of some main roads after water pooled on their surfaces owing to heavy rainfall.

Kuwait temperature can be higher than 55°C in the summer months but sink to as low as 2°C during the short winter period.

As of writing, there is no known record of snow having fallen in Kuwait.