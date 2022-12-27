Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Hailstorm hits Kuwait; roads covered in hail appears like snow

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

Video footages of hail-covered roads in Um Al-Haiman south of Kuwait City have circulated online on Tuesday, December 27.

The heavy downpour of hail makes it appear like the roads are covered in snow.

Video courtesy: @zKHBgXeRpyOqyHi via Twitter

An advisory from the Kuwait’s meteorological centre said that the Gulf country would be affected by sporadic rain between Tuesday afternoon until dawn on Wednesday.

“The country is affected by medium severity thunderstorms. It is heavy on some areas. The wind may reach home more than 50km/hour. A decrease in horizontal visibility in some areas is expected. High seas waves can reach more than 7 feet,” reads the advisory.

The Ministry of Interior announced the closure of some main roads after water pooled on their surfaces owing to heavy rainfall.

Kuwait temperature can be higher than 55°C in the summer months but sink to as low as 2°C during the short winter period.

As of writing, there is no known record of snow having fallen in Kuwait.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Heart Evanglista Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista tags Chiz Escudero in new socmed post 

9 hours ago
dswd

Marcos appoints new DSWD OIC, mum on Erwin Tulfo 

10 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 12 27 at 3.35.45 PM

Roads in parts of UAE closed due to flooding

10 hours ago
tft

PH Ambassador awarded by UAE government

13 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button