WEMART Wholesale Business Has Been Upgraded!

Are you looking for a good place to purchase various products with the best value? Now, WEMART offers top-quality wholesale service with delivery for your life and business.

Yes, that’s the right time! All your favorite daily necessities and all kinds of food items can be sold in bulk.

WEMART, known as Wenchao group, where the headquarters is built in 2006, is located in International City, Dubai (Indigo Optima,International City).

Wenchao Group is combined with supermarkets, farms, E-Commerce, logistics, tea culture and general trading. The Group has a global supply chain with eight purchasing teams.

WEMART wholesale department has developed for nearly ten years, with independent logistics covering the entire UAE region, proven warehouse management techniques and richer product categories, ranging from aquatic products, fruits and vegetables, seasonings, snacks, frozen products, daily necessities, and a lot more.

They provide services for wholesalers, restaurants, enterprises, hotels, exporters from different countries, such as China, Vietnam, Philippines and so on.

One thing that worth mentioning is, they have the green farms which have been operated independently for more than a decade, where a large supply of fresh vegetables is from. Furthermore, they have multifunctional facilities to store all their farm products to ensure the freshness.

From food to necessities, WEMART Wholesale Department has expanded its business to meet all the needs for those whom are looking for reliable suppliers.

In general, WEMART is based on professional operation, fast delivery, diversified product categories and high quality service. WEMART people always believe in the idea that “everything we get comes from customers” and try their best to provide the best service to all customers.

By the way, WEMART is looking for agents who are interested in being our best partners. If you show great interests and are with confidence that we can make progress together, please contact us! The quota of people is three only!

For all wholesale inquiries, please contact Mr. Allen +971 588541639(mobile, wechat, WhatsApp) or send email to [email protected]