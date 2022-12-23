Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Skechers UNO: The Perfect Addition to Your Active Lifestyle

When it comes to finding the perfect pair of shoes, comfort is often just as important as style. And with Skechers UNO, you don’t have to choose between the two. These classic walking shoes are designed with a smooth leather upper and a lace-up jogger-style sneaker, making them a stylish and sporty choice for any occasion.

But what really sets Skechers UNO apart is the comfort factor. The shoes feature an Air Cooled Memory Foam insole and an Air Cushioned midsole, which work together to provide all-day comfort and support. So whether you’re running errands, hitting the gym, or just out for a leisurely stroll, Skechers UNO has you covered.
And with so many colors to choose from, it’s easy to find a pair that matches your personal style. From classic black and white to bold and bright hues, Skechers UNO has something for everyone.

Not only is Skechers UNO a fashionable choice, but it’s also convenient to find. Store locations include:
Dubai: Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Mall, Dubai Mall Kids, Dubai Festival City, Mall Of The Emirates, Mirdiff City Centre, Arabian Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Burjuman Centre, Deira City Centre, Marina Mall Dubai.

Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Mushriff Mall, Marina Mall-Auh, Deerfields Town Square, Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Yas Mall
Al Ain: Al Jimmi Mall, Bawadi Mall
Fujairah: Fujairah City Centre
Ras Al Khaimah: Naeem mall, Safeer Mall
Ajman: Ajman City Centre

As a global leader in the performance and lifestyle footwear industry, Skechers USA, Inc. is dedicated to producing high-quality products for men, women, and children. With over 3,000 styles to choose from and a variety of distribution channels, Skechers is sure to have something for everyone.

