Express your love this Christmas with a box shipped by LBC Global Express

To make sure your loved ones get their presents in time for the holiday season, LBC has launched its Global Express air cargo service alongside different Holiday mall festivities.

This means that you can now send your gifts to your loved ones in the United States, Canada, Australia, and other parts of the world and have them receive your package in less than two weeks with their LBC’s Global Express service.

Send your love beyond borders

To make it more convenient, they have strategically set-up an LBC Holiday kiosk inside City Centre Deira so you can shop and send your last-minute holiday gifts anywhere in the world hassle-free.

Not only that! You also get to enjoy a free AED100 discount voucher with free 5kg air box to try the LBC Global Express air cargo service when you shop a total worth of AED300 from any of the retail stores in City Centre Deira.

All you need is to present your receipt at the LBC Holiday kiosk located near the mall’s food court until the end of December to claim this discount voucher which is valid until February 2023.

On top of this, you will also get a chance to win AED1,000 gift cards from City Centre Deira until Christmas Day!

Best Deals this Christmas

Mall visitor of Burjuman Shopping Centre can also enjoy exclusive cargo holiday offers when you visit the LBC kiosk at Christmas Centrale.

Enjoy a Buy 1 Get I offer for your empty boxes with free discount vouchers for your sea or air cargo.

Additionally, you can also claim your trial voucher offer of AED50 discount for the LBC Global Express service when you register at the LBC Booth plus a chance to win exciting freebies or a brand-new TV!

The Christmas Centrale is a project under the partnership of Philippine Business Counil Dubai and Burjuman.

“We are indeed ready to move more packages worldwide! Now that we have this LBC Global Express service, we’re very delighted to be able to cater to all nationalities as well as our kabayans who have requirements of sending parcels and documents globally especially in this season of giving. We invite everyone to visit our LBC Holiday Kiosks in City Centre Deira and in Christmas Centrale-Burjuman to try our latest air cargo service offer They can also enjoy the different mall activities in line with the holiday festive celebrations and lots of freebies, prizes, entertainment, and surprises await the mall visitors so hurry, shop, send and win now! Happy Holidays to all our Ka-LBCs,” said Sales and Marketing Senior Manager of LBC Middle East, Mr. Allan Michael Bautista.

Hurry and visit the LBC Kiosk & Christmas Centrale located at Level 3. Pavilion Garden. Burjuman Shopping Centre until January 14. 2023!

To know more about the LBC Global Express service and other holiday cargo offers, like and follow the LBC Express Inc. Facebook page or call 800-522-111.