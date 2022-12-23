91 flats in Dubai sealed for offering illegal massage services

The Dubai Police have sealed 91 apartments for violating the law and offering unlicensed massage services.

The Dubai Police General Command issued a new warning urging the residents against seeking such services, which pose serious threats, including extortion and murder.

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal, confirmed that they have launched a series of campaigns to combat this illegal massage services. They are working on raising public awareness on such centers and are tracking down locations and operators of such unlicensed businesses.

The Dubai Police have also arrested distributors of massage cards on vehicles. They are encouraging the public to report violators via 901 and verify the legitimacy of massage centers by contacting the concerned entities.

All massage centers should be registered with Dubai Economic and Tourism.

The director of Dubai CID said that they ensuring public safety is a shared responsibility between the Dubai Police and community members.

“Dial 901 or use ‘Police Eye’ service via Dubai Police smart App to report any suspicious, shady and illegal activities, including these unlicensed centres and their promotors,” urged Al Jallaf.