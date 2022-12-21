Nine individuals arrested after 28-year-old Emirati dies due to stabbing in Dubai

A 28-year-old Emirati man was killed in a stabbing incident at a party held in a villa in Al Khawaneej 2, Dubai.

The UAE public prosecution is currently interrogating nine individuals in connection with the case.

According to the suspects, they were all enjoying the party when they suddenly saw the suspect, identified as A.H., emerge from the house without a shirt on and covered in blood stains on his pants. A.H. then got into his car and drove away, leaving the other partygoers in shock.

A few seconds later, the victim limped his way to the backyard, where he collapsed and died. Upon discovering the victim’s body, the eight other Emiratis at the party fled the scene.

Another friend, who was not present at the gathering, was alerted to the incident and decided to come over. When he arrived at the villa and saw the victim’s body lying in the backyard, he immediately called the police. The authorities arrived at the scene and found the victim already deceased, lying in a pool of blood. The police began gathering evidence and took the body to a forensic laboratory for an autopsy.

In order to identify and locate the suspects, the police formed a task force and launched an extensive manhunt across the country. This effort eventually led to the arrest of nine Emiratis, four of whom were found in Sharjah and apprehended with the help of the Sharjah Police. The remaining five suspects were arrested in Dubai. All nine individuals are currently being interrogated by the Dubai Public Prosecution as the investigation into the case continues.