MOTN Festival extended due to popular demand

The Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN) will return with more action, shopping and mouth-watering cuisine from 23rd December – 1st January.

The MOTN Festival is returning by popular demand, to kick off the festive season in style on the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

The region’s ultimate entertainment event will reopen following its wildly popular 10-day run of live performances, immersive art, retail therapy, global cuisines and fun family activities that took place from 9th – 18th December.

With new and exciting entertainment in store, visitors can expect more fun, more laughter, and more quality family time, with enough interactive activities, unique retail outlets and tantalising foodie experiences to make the end of the year even more unforgettable. What’s more, now you can head to the MOTN Festival and have a front row seat for Abu Dhabi’s spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks show over the Corniche area.

For festival regulars who couldn’t get enough of all the action, the event’s six themed zones will return, packed with entertainment areas, regional and international retailers, F&B concepts and diverse activities and games for visitors of all ages.

The safety of all staff and visitors at MOTN is a priority, with the festival being organised under the Go Safe Certification, a unique programme launched by Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) to enforce global standards of safety and cleanliness at hotels, attractions, and venues across the emirate. The event will be open from 4pm to midnight every day, except on New Year’s Eve when visitors can experience the festival between 4pm to 1am

