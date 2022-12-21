Looking for a family-friendly bonding activity with your kids? McDonalds UAE now offers lettuce seeds that you can plant in every Happy Meal

Filipino parents are known for instilling good values to their kids as early as possible. Apart from being courteous, kind, and generous, having a great sense of responsibility for taking care and preserving the environment is among the top traits young Filipino kids easily pick up from their parents.

If you are looking for an environment friendly activity to bond with your child here in the UAE, you can now shoot two birds with one stone by also keeping their tummies happy by purchasing a Happy Meal at McDonald’s UAE.

Starting this December 21, apart from getting the popular toy that comes alongside each Happy Meal, you also get a sachet of lettuce seeds that you can plant and grow with your kids. Also included in the limited-time Happy Meal are exciting activities that kids will surely enjoy.

This initiative of McDonald’s UAE is their way of encouraging families to learn about the personal and environmental benefits of planting through its Little Seeds of Hope. It offers an ideal activity to bring families together to learn about planting and teaches children the values of patience and care.

The lettuce seeds offered are from Del Monte Foods, McDonald’s UAE’s trusted fruits and vegetables supplier, and the effort is being rolled out in partnership with Emirates Environmental Group.

“We have been committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and a local member of our community since our inception. We do this through long-standing partnerships such as with Emirates Environmental Group and trusted suppliers like Del Monte Foods. Through our Little Seeds of Hope initiative, we want to encourage families to make a small contribution to the environment while creating feel-good moments.” said Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald’s UAE.

This is the latest in a series of initiatives, stemming from McDonald’s UAE’s longstanding partnership with Emirates Environmental Group built around environmental preservation in the UAE.

