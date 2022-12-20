UAE to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 as part of Net Zero strategy

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a plan to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 as part of its efforts to achieve Net Zero by 2050. The National Carbon Sequestration Project, which was launched by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), will aim to plant mangroves at sites across the country in order to capture and store carbon dioxide, mitigate the effects of climate change, and improve adaptation capabilities.

Many studies have shown that mangroves are highly effective at capturing carbon, with some research indicating that they can absorb and store up to four or five times more carbon than wild tropical rain forests. In addition to their carbon sequestration abilities, mangroves also provide a natural habitat for marine biodiversity, as around 80% of global fish populations depend on healthy mangrove ecosystems.

The National Carbon Sequestration Project includes four main activities: evaluating potential planting sites, producing mangrove seeds and seedlings, planting seeds and seedlings at selected sites, and monitoring and following up on the progress of planted mangroves. The MOCCAE will work with government and private sector institutions, as well as international non-governmental organizations, in order to implement the project and achieve its ambitious goal by 2030.

Her Excellency, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, stated that the expansion of mangrove forests is a key part of the UAE’s strategy to increase reliance on nature-based solutions in addressing environmental challenges and achieving Net Zero by 2050.

“Strengthening climate action efforts and achieving net zero by 2050 represents a strategic priority for the UAE, and it is being implemented through partnership, coordination and cooperation between the government and private sectors to adopt solutions that support reducing and offsetting emissions. To advance and accelerate this cooperation, we focus on nature-based solutions to achieve two very important benefits; contributing more effectively to achieving net zero, and strengthening efforts to protect ecosystems and biodiversity.”

“Through the expansion of mangrove forest areas at the national level, the National Carbon Sequestration Project in the UAE is one of the most effective nature-based solutions in facing the challenge of climate change because of its many environmental benefits. Therefore, the country – thanks to the vision of the wise leadership – raised its ambition regarding the targeted number of mangroves from 30 to 100 million trees by 2030,” H.E. added.

The announcement of the National Carbon Sequestration Project was made during the second UAE Climate Change Council meeting, which took place on Jubail island in Abu Dhabi. Council members were given a tour of the mangrove sites in Jubail Park as part of the meeting.