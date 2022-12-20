Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mission Ferrari mega-coaster set to thrill guests at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi early 2023

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is set to unveil its latest attraction, the Mission Ferrari mega-coaster, in January 2023. The highly anticipated ride promises to be the world’s most immersive and exhilarating coaster experience, featuring the world’s first sideways coaster drop.

Annual pass holders will have the opportunity to experience the ride before its official launch on January 12th, with exclusive access available from January 5th. The mega-coaster will provide a multisensory, high-intensity ride that is sure to thrill both adults and younger guests.

Deana Taylor, General Manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, spoke about the upcoming attraction, stating, “We are extremely excited to unveil Mission Ferrari to the public. This ride is unlike anything else in the region, offering an immersive and thrilling experience that is sure to be memorable for all who ride it. At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, we are dedicated to providing our guests with the best possible experience, and we can’t wait for them to try out this amazing new attraction.”

Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to a variety of family-friendly rides and attractions, including the Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest roller coaster. The theme park is just minutes away from other popular destinations such as Yas Waterworld, the world’s first Emirati-themed waterpark, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park, and CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

