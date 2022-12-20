Dubai ranks 2nd best city in the world for 2022 – Euromonitor

Dubai has been named the second best city in the world for 2022, according to a report from market research company Euromonitor. The Emirate of Dubai ranked second on the list of the top 10 cities out of the best 100 cities in the world, based on various factors including tourism policies and performance, sustainability and infrastructure, health and safety, and economic performance. Paris took the top spot on the list for the second year in a row, with Dubai following closely behind. The top 10 list also included eight European cities and one American city.

Dubai performed particularly well in terms of international arrivals, welcoming 12 million tourists to the city this year, almost double the number of visitors from the previous year.

Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, commented on the report, saying, “A new international report on the best and most attractive global tourist city destinations in 2022 places Dubai in second place in this indicator. Dubai also ranked the world’s top for the number of tourists with 12 million tourist trips in 2022. Dubai is always in the forefront.”

The report from Euromonitor is released annually and measures the attractiveness of 100 cities worldwide through six ratings or pillars. These pillars include tourism policies and performance, sustainability and infrastructure, health and safety, and economic performance. The report is highly regarded within the tourism industry and is used to inform travel and tourism policies and strategies.