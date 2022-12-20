Daphne Oseña-Paez named as Marcos administration’s press briefer

The Marcos administration in the Philippines has appointed Daphne Oseña-Paez as its new “press briefer.” Oseña-Paez, a television personality and former journalist, was introduced to the Malacañang Press Corps by Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil on Tuesday. In her new role, Oseña-Paez will be responsible for providing updates on events and happenings within the present administration, and amplifying and communicating the message of President Marcos and his Cabinet. She emphasized that she is not the spokesperson for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and that he will speak for himself.

Oseña-Paez has previously worked as a journalist, covering the beat at the Malacañang Palace, and has also been recognized as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. Garafil welcomed Oseña-Paez to the Office of the Press Secretary, stating that it was an honor to work with someone who fights for the rights of women, the youth, and the environment. Oseña-Paez expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve as press briefer and stated that she looks forward to working with the press corps in a harmonious and collegial manner.

During the same briefing, Oseña-Paez provided an update on the 13th Cabinet meeting, which took place earlier that day. She said that Cabinet secretaries presented their key accomplishments from July to December of this year to President Marcos, including those from the Department of Finance, National Economic Development Authority, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Tourism, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Transportation, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Department of National Defense.

President Marcos praised the accomplishments of his Cabinet members during the past months and expressed his elation with their progress. He stated that he is confident that they have managed to achieve significant things and he looks forward to continuing to work with them in the future. The Cabinet meeting also included discussions on the plans of government agencies for 2023.

