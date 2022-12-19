Zulueta denies involvement in Percy Lapid killing

Former Bureau of Corrections Deputy Security Officer Ricardo Zulueta has denied any involvement in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Zulueta was among those accused of being the mastermind behind Lapid’s killing and had not been seen in public after being relieved from his post.

“My client is very clear on this. Sabi niya, the allegations are all baseless and this is the handiwork of drug lords who are so angry at him and General Bantag because they removed the undeserved privileges from the time they took over at BuCor,” lawyer Lauro Gacayan told CNN Philippines.

“Also he denied any participation in the killing of Percy Lapid,” he added.

The Justice Department has said that affidavits from the New Bilibid Prison point to Zulueta and Bantag as those who orchestrated Lapid’s killing.

Gacayan also shared a photo of Zulueta appearing in his office in Baguio City in December 13.

“He appeared before me and he engaged my services. He said he wants to show the whole world that he’s not abroad, he’s not in hiding, he’s not dead,” he said.

Now, he’s not in hiding and there was no reason for him to be appearing in public places because, according to him, he has not received a formal copy of the complaint against him,” Gacayan added.