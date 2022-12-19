UAE to host World Trade Organization ministerial conference in 2024

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the next World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial conference in February 2024, according to announcements from both the UAE President and the Prime Minister. This conference, which is held every few years and brings together trade ministers from the WTO’s 164 member countries, serves as an important platform for discussing and agreeing on new global commerce rules.

In a tweet, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his excitement at the selection of the UAE as the host country and emphasized the importance of facilitating “constructive dialogue” between WTO nations in order to strengthen international cooperation and pave the way for a sustainable economic future. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also welcomed the selection and expressed support for international efforts to ensure the free flow of goods and services between countries and the protection of global trade.

The ministerial conference, which will take place in Abu Dhabi, is a crucial event for the WTO and the global economy. The organization, which was established in 1995, is responsible for overseeing and regulating international trade and promoting economic growth. It works to ensure that trade is conducted fairly and transparently and that the rights of member countries are protected. The ministerial conference is an opportunity for member countries to come together and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the global economy, as well as to negotiate and agree on new trade rules and policies.

The selection of the UAE as the host country for the conference is a testament to the country’s growing role in the global economy. The UAE is a major hub for trade and commerce, with a strategic location that connects Europe, Asia, and Africa. It is home to a number of world-class ports and airports and has a well-developed infrastructure that makes it an attractive destination for businesses and investors. In addition, the UAE has a strong commitment to international trade and has made significant efforts to create a favorable business environment through the implementation of pro-business policies and the promotion of free trade.

The upcoming ministerial conference in the UAE is an opportunity for member countries to come together and discuss the key issues facing the global economy and to work towards a more sustainable and inclusive future. It is also an opportunity for the UAE to showcase its leadership in the field of international trade and to continue its efforts to promote economic growth and development.