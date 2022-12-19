Magnitude 5.3 quake rocks Abra

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck Abra on December 19th at 5:06 PM PH time (1:06 pm UAE time), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST). The quake was centered approximately 5 km north-northeast of Boliney in Abra province and had a depth of 45 km.

Reported intensities of the earthquake ranged from Intensity IV in Banayoyo, Ilocos Sur to Intensity I in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte. Instrumental intensities also varied, with Intensity IV recorded in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur and Intensity I observed in Penablanca, Gonzaga, Cagayan and several other locations.

Authorities anticipate both damage and aftershocks resulting from the quake. The PHIVOLCS-DOST is continuing to monitor the situation and will issue updates as more information becomes available.