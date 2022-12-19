KNOW THE LAW: Up to AED 10M fine, imprisonment for violating domestic worker law in UAE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that violations of the recently introduced domestic worker law can result in fines of up to AED 10 million and imprisonment. The new law aims to regulate and strengthen labour relations for the recruitment and employment of domestic workers, including housemaids, guards, falcon caretakers, housekeepers, cooks, nannies, gardeners, family drivers, and private nurses. It outlines job contracts, working hours, holidays, annual leave, employer and employee obligations, salary, termination, end-of-service benefits, violations, and legal proceedings.

Fines of at least AED 5,000 and up to AED 1 million will be imposed on those who violate any provisions of the law, with the fines multiplied by up to 10 times for multiple violations.

Penalties will also be doubled for repeat offenses within a year of the initial violation. The new law applies to all employers and domestic workers, whether the worker is a citizen or a resident of the UAE or an expat. It also covers employment agencies and intermediaries involved in the recruitment and employment of domestic workers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the new law will create a comprehensive framework to regulate labour relations in the domestic worker sector, ensuring the rights of both employers and employees are protected. It will also help to prevent exploitation and abuse of domestic workers, ensuring that they are treated fairly and with respect. The law will also provide a clear set of rules and regulations for the employment of domestic workers, making it easier for both employers and employees to understand their rights and obligations.

Here are some of the provisions and their corresponding fines:

Violations of the law include:

– Engaging in any form of mediation or temporary employment of domestic workers without obtaining a license. This violation carries a fine ranging from AED 200,000 to AED 1 million, as well as a one-year jail term. Alternatively, an offender may receive one of these penalties.

– Misusing authorisation/login credentials granted to access the ministry’s portal or allowing others to access such systems in a manner that disrupts labour relations or procedures. This offense carries the same penalty as the first violation.

– Submitting false information or documents with the intention of recruiting a domestic worker to work, or any act of obstructing or preventing a judicial officer from implementing the law. This violation carries a six-month jail term and a fine of at least AED 20,000 to AED 100,000. Alternatively, an offender may receive one of these penalties..

– Violating any provisions of the law as a domestic worker recruitment agency. This carries a fine of AED 50,000 to AED 200,000. A similar fine will be imposed on those who provide employment to a domestic worker without obtaining a work permit, employ or recruit a domestic worker and fail to provide them with employment, use work permits for domestic workers for purposes other than those for which they were issued, close recruitment agency operations without following necessary procedures for settling domestic workers’ dues, recruit or employ anyone under the age of 18.