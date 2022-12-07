“Hindi kailangan ng pag-ibig para maging masaya”: VP Sara Duterte to high school students

Vice President Sara Duterte took the opportunity during a romantic opera practice to share some relationship advise to hundreds of high school students.

“Laging sinasabi ng mga matatanda that there are other fishes in the ocean. ‘Yan ang laging sinasabi nila. Pero ang sasabihin ko sa inyo, hindi niyo kailangan ng pag-ibig para maging masaya sa buhay niyo,” said Duterte.

Sara cautioned her youthful audience not to harm themselves because of romantic love during a general rehearsal of the Italian version of “Turandot” at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

“Lalong-lalo na, hindi niyo kailangan magpakatamay dahil sa kayo ay hindi nagustuhan nung inyong mga napupusuan,” she added.

The Vice President assured the students that they might soon achieve great happiness and success even without romantic relationships.

Duterte anticipated that since Turandot by Giacomo Puccini is a love narrative, many students would be able to identify with it as many of them were just beginning their own love experiences.