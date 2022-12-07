Latest NewsNewsTFT News

“Hindi kailangan ng pag-ibig para maging masaya”: VP Sara Duterte to high school students

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Vice President Sara Duterte took the opportunity during a romantic opera practice to share some relationship advise to hundreds of high school students.

“Laging sinasabi ng mga matatanda that there are other fishes in the ocean. ‘Yan ang laging sinasabi nila. Pero ang sasabihin ko sa inyo, hindi niyo kailangan ng pag-ibig para maging masaya sa buhay niyo,” said Duterte.

Sara cautioned her youthful audience not to harm themselves because of romantic love during a general rehearsal of the Italian version of “Turandot” at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

“Lalong-lalo na, hindi niyo kailangan magpakatamay dahil sa kayo ay hindi nagustuhan nung inyong mga napupusuan,” she added.

The Vice President assured the students that they might soon achieve great happiness and success even without romantic relationships.

Duterte anticipated that since Turandot by Giacomo Puccini is a love narrative, many students would be able to identify with it as many of them were just beginning their own love experiences.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

gang drugs abu dhabi al ain

Gang caught with 107kg of illegal drugs in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
turtles abu dahbi

New rescued turtle rehab area launching soon at Louvre Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
GSIS 1

GSIS says use of funds for Maharlika Wealth Fund is constitutional

4 hours ago
Department of Health DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergiere 1

Vergeire says Christmas 2022 will be different with COVID-19 safeguards

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button