FIFA Update: Brazil dominates South Korea 4-1

Brazil upsets South Korea in the round 16 of the Fifa World Cup on Monday, December 5 after a 4-1 victory.

Brazil bounced back after a shocking defeat to Cameroon.

With Neymar back in the team, the five-times champions Brazil crashed down the South Korean team who put up a stunning play throughout the FIFA World Cup matches.

It can be recalled that Neymar missed the second half of Brazil’s match with Cameroon after sustaining an ankle injury.

The first half points came from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta.

In the 76th minute, Park Seung-ho scored the sole goal for South Korea.

Brazil is set up for a quarterfinal clash with Croatia.