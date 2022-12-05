UAE President commences state visit to Qatar

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commenced his official visit to Qatar today, December 5.

Upon the invitation of Qatar’s Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the visit builds on the existing brotherly relations between the two nations and their people.

The heads of state will explore areas of mutual interest and the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

His Highness was welcomed by Qatar’s Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, when the UAE president arrived at the Hamad International Airport.

Qatar welcomed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed with an official reception ceremony at the Amiri Diwan which included a guard of honour, and a band playing the UAE and Qatar national anthems.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit is a delegation comprising H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council; and Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

His Highness was also received by H.H. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Personal Representative of The Emir; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan; in addition to a number of sheikhs.