Around 600 kids receive Christmas gifts from Marcos in Malacanang

Around 600 children living around Malacañang compound have received early Christmas presents from President Bongbong Marcos and his family in a gift giving ceremony held in Malacanang.

Marcos led the “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya,” at the Kalayaan Grounds in Malacañan Palace, along with First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos.

In his speech, Marcos hopes that the event will signal that all children should feel the spirit of Christmas season.

“Napakasaya talaga at hindi kumpleto ang kahit anong Pasko kung hindi natin nakikita ang ngiti at tuwa ng ating mga anak, ang ating mga apo, ang ating mga kabataan,” he said.

“This is a very, very happy day for me dahil tradisyon ito dati pa, dito sa Palasyo. Gumagawa kami ng children’s party ‘pag Pasko para naman lahat nakasiguro tayo lahat ng ating kabataan sa buong Pilipinas ay merong Pasko, may konting party, may konting gift-giving, may konting palaro, at lahat ‘yan,” Marcis added.

The gift-giving activity was held in 40 locations nationwide simultaneously.

The Office of the President, Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation prepared the gift packages.

The children also sang ‘O Holy Night’ and were joined by the presidential couple.