Viva Magenta is color of the year for 2023

Color company Pantone has named ‘Viva Magenta’ as the color of the year for 2023.

The color Pantone 18-1750 or Viva Magenta is called “an unconventional shade for an unconventional time: a new vision.”

“Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength,” the company said its Facebook video.

The company added that Viva Magenta posseses transformative, nuanced crimson red tone.

Viva Magenta also shows a balance between warm and cool, and is assertive but not aggressive.

“The brave and fearless color also promotes optimism and joy,” Pantone said.

“Powerful and empowering, it is an animated red that encourages experimentation and self-expression without restraint; an electrifying, boundaryless shade that is manifestly ‘out there’ and is a stand-out statement,” it added

Last year’s color of the year was Very Peri, a periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone.

