Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Japan’s “Kobe Cannibal” who ate Dutch student, dies at 73

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Issei Sagawa, the “Kobe Cannibal” who murdered and ate a Dutch student but was never imprisoned, has died at the age of 73.

Sagawa died of pneumonia on November 24, and his burial was attended solely by relatives, with no public ceremony planned, according to a statement from his younger brother and a friend.

Sagawa was studying in Paris in 1981 when he welcomed Renee Hartevelt, a Dutch student, to his house.

Over the course of three days, he shot her in the neck, raped her, and ingested pieces of her body.

He then tried to dispose of her remains in the Bois de Boulogne park, but was apprehended.

Sagawa was ruled unfit to stand trial by psychiatric specialists, and he was originally detained in a mental institution in France before being repatriated to Japan.

He was declared insane by Japanese authorities, but because the allegations against him in France had been dropped, he was released.

Sagawa made no secret of his crime and profited from it, notably with a novel-like book titled In the Fog, in which he reminisced about the murder in great detail.

In interviews and a 2017 documentary, Caniba, he detailed the experience and his fixation with cannibalism.

He told Vice magazine that he was “crazy with cannibalism.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 12 02 at 2.39.10 PM

Mga bibong bagets ng UAE! Find out how their parents unleashed the inner learning potential of their kids

2 hours ago
unclaimed remains bucor

Mass burial held for 70 unclaimed remains at Philippines’ New Bilibid Prison

3 hours ago
viva magenta

Viva Magenta is color of the year for 2023

7 hours ago
NAIA PH Generic Immigration Departure Card 9

BI says fake NAIA pass access a recurring problem

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button