BI says fake NAIA pass access a recurring problem

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Bureau of Immigration admits that the problem on fake access at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport has been existing for quite some time now.

BI Spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that they have intercepted an entry using a fake access pass in 2014.

“I believe so po kasi in the past nakapag-intercept na po ang Bureau as early as 2014 ng mga ganitong insidente. So we see po that it’s a recurring problem. Mawawala po siya kapag nahuhuli, babalik na naman po after a while. It’s really a cause for concern,” Sandoval told GMA News.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said that Immigration personnel may have been involved in the human trafficking of Filipinos to Myanmar.

Sandoval said that based on their records the names mentioned by the victims are not employees of the BI.

“They enter through separate areas for employees po so nakahiwalay po yan, hindi siya dumadaan sa Immigration area,” she said.

“Nakakadiretso po sila doon sa boarding gate pretending that they are employees of the different concessionaires inside the airport,” she added.

The BI is now conducting a comprehensive probe on the matter.

“Mukhang malaki-laki pong sindikato na ito who knows the ingress point, egress point ng airport so we see po na maaaring may kakilala o kakuntyaba doon po sa different agencies inside the airport premises kasi naabuso po yung mga employees entrance and different points po ng pagpasok,” she said.

