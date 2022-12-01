Marcos ‘happy’ with DOH, DND performance 

President Bongbong Marcos says he is satisfied with the performance of the Department of Health and the Department of National Defense even if there are no secretaries yet appointed in the department.

“Sa DND, no, I think happy ako with the situation as it is now. We’ll see. These things are revisited especially every year at the end of the first year. I don’t think that’s a secret to everyone that at the end of the first year, ‘yung mga ibang kandidato, they will now join the mix of possible nominees,” Marcos said in an interview in Quezon City.

The DOH is currently under the supervision of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire while the DND is currently headed by officer-in-charge Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr.

Marcos said Vergeire is doing a fine job so far even if the agency has no secretary.

“Wala pa kaming DOH. Wala pa kaming i-nominate. Usec. Vergeire is doing a fine job. So we let her do her job kasi we are still not out of the pandemic so we have to continue to be careful,” the President said.

Marcos said that he will only nominate a new secretary once the COVID-19 pandemic situation stabilizes.

“Sa DND, no I think — I think happy ako with the situation as it is now. We’ll see.. We always — these things are revisited especially every year at the end of the first year. I don’t think that’s any — that’s a secret to anyone that at the end of the first year, ‘yung mga ibang kandidato, they will now join the mix of possible nominees,” Marcos said when asked about the DND leadership post.

Marcos said his focus now is the performance of every official.

“Let’s be patient.. Basta’t na… Ako, ang concern ko lang ‘yung kailangang gawin na trabaho, nagagawa. So far naman, nagagawa,” Marcos said.

Marcos has yet to name a new agriculture secretary.