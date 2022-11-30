Filipinos are thrilled to celebrate in the Magical World of Fontana this December

Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates are excited to kick off the festive Spirit this December with the wonderful world of water at the Fontana Water Circus this December.

You can get an unbelievable 51% discount on all Gold, Silver, and Red Tickets as you celebrate the 51st UAE National Day this December 1-2 with the Middle East’s first touring water circus, the Fontana Show.

The Fontana will be ushering their show with four new festive acts from December 9 to December 31 at the Dubai Festival City Mall. The show will feature some exciting new holiday additions, including a festive singer, nutcracker soldiers and live saxophonist. To spread even more holiday cheer, make sure to follow Fontana on social media as The Fontana social elves give away two gold tickets every day!

“It has been amazing to witness the interaction and happiness of all the teams we have met at Dubai Festival City.” states Managing Partner, Thierry Antonios, HAT Entertainment, “We have had a terrific first experience coming to Dubai. Being here with Fontana makes me even more excited to celebrate my first UAE National Day!”

The one-of-a-kind aquatic experience is produced by Cirque Du Liban and brought to you by HAT Entertainment in partnership with Live Show Arabia.

Fontana features a breath-taking blend of live entertainment, artistic circus performances, a Dancing Musical Fountain, amazing aerialist displays, captivating special effects, laser shows, and more, performed by a world-class cast of dancers, aerialists, and entertainers.

An intricate combination of choreography, art and technology, Fontana is performed in a tailor-made, state-of-the-art Aquatic Theatre inside a custom-designed circus tent.

Book your tickets at hatentertainment.com, dubai.platinumlist.net, or at dubaifestivalcitymall.com.