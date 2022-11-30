With the comeback of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Final in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) will be treating basketball fans this December to a spectacular finale with 12 teams brimming with talent competing for the championship.

This will be the 3rd Finals that the ADSC in partnership with FIBA will hold in Abu Dhabi. Make sure to mark your calendars this December 10-11 and visit Yas Bay’s iconic waterfront where the 3×3 Community Basketball Championship will be held. There will be a dedicated, custom-built arena in Yas Bay where basketball fans can enjoy so much more than the court games with food trucks, live music, art activations and merchandise pop-ups installed.

The FIBA 3×3 World Tour Final now comes to an end after seven months of competition in 11 cities across the globes with over 440+ games, and thousands of points. All in all, there are 12 teams from 9 different countries composing of Olympic medal winners to some of the greatest 3×3 players who will grace the court for a guaranteed elite spectacle.

The confirmed list of teams for this year’s Final are:

Ub Huishan NE (Serbia)

Liman (Serbia)

Antwerp (Belgium)

Riga (Latvia)

Vienna (Austria)

Amsterdam HiPRO (Netherlands)

Sakiai Gulbele (Lithuania)

Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy (Mongolia)

Princeton (USA)

Omaha 3Ball (USA)

Utrecht (Netherlands)

Lausanne Sport (Switzerland)

Support your favorite team and witness who wins The Abu Dhabi 3×3 World Tour Title and prize purse of US$375,000. Buy your tickets at ticketmaster.ae or click here.