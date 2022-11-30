Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dela Rosa hopeful ROTC bill will be passed in 2023

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa is optimistic that the bill making the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) program mandatory will be passed in early 2023.

“We’re very confident since this is certified as an urgent measure or priority measure of Malacañang… I’m positive that this will be quickly passed,” Dela Rosa said in a press briefing.

“Not this year because it’s already December. We used up November for budget deliberations. This December there are only a few session days left,” he added.

Dela Rosa added that under the proposed bill both men and women will be subjected to the training program.

“Gender equality. You don’t want women considered the weaker sex. So, everyone. Let’s love our country. Let’s get together on this. If we’re attacked by an enemy, it’s not only men who would get hit by bullets. Even women will get hit by the bullets of the enemy. Let’s help defend our country,” the lawmaker added.

