Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE’s Rashid Rover to launch to the moon on November 30

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The UAE’s historic expedition to the Moon has fully completed its launch preparations. The HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander has been integrated with the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, according to Japan-based ispace inc (ispace), which will place the Rashid Rover on the Moon.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has previously stated that the mission will launch on November 30 at 12:39pm UAE time. 

The mission will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

UAE’s Rashid Rover will pursue a low-energy route to the Moon rather than a straight approach once launched – which means that it will take around five months or by April 2023 for the spacecraft to land on the Moon.

If the mission is successful, the UAE will become the fourth country to land on the Moon.

The Rashid Rover’s primary landing location is the Atlas Crater on the southern side of Mare Frigoris. A’mare’ is a flat, black plain on the surface of the Moon. The location lies on the extreme north side of the Moon and has never been investigated before.

The 10kg Rashid Rover will study the Moon’s plasma and provide answers to long-standing questions about lunar dust, mobility on the lunar surface, and how different surfaces interact with particles. It is named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai. It will use two high-resolution cameras, one microscopic and one thermal imaging, to relay data and photos back to Earth.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

friendster

DICT warns Friendster is not back, new link is phishing website

38 mins ago
The Filipino Times Public warned against trading of gold jewelry at home 1

Man loses P5 million over “Marcoses’ gold” scam

3 hours ago
monkeypox hand

WHO renames monkeypox as ‘mpox’

3 hours ago
TFT polooooo

Over 700 Filipino domestic workers attend POLO Dubai’s first ever Thanksgiving Service

16 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button