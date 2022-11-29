Man loses P5 million over “Marcoses’ gold” scam

A businessman in Mindanao lost some Php5 million after he was scammed by a group of people by promising of give him shares on the sale of alleged “Marcoses’ gold”.

The scammers offered the victim a cut of P700 million from the sale of over P17-trillion worth of Marcoses’ gold.

In a report from the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the victim said most of the recruiters were seniors in their 80s who even showed their business and government IDs.

“Because they were old, I felt assured that they could be trusted. In my thinking, they were old so it’s impossible for them to do wrong,” he said.

He started to doubt the scam when he saw one of the certificates of the gold with signature of Finance Secretary Ben Diokno Santiago which is supposed to be Ben Diokno only.

The leader of the group was identified as Aniano Gemina, who claimed to be the CEO of a borrowing company, Real Mines Development Corp.

The victim said that the demand for money alao added to his doubts about the transaction.

“Gemina told me, ‘This wealth is owned by the Marcoses. It’s just in my name. That’s where it started, I thought it was an opportunity,” Jericho said, adding that he was promised P700 million once the deal pushed through,” the victim said.

President Bongbong Marcos Jr. has long dismissed rumors that his family was keeping gold and/or any other treasure.