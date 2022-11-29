Commission on Appointments confirms Ople as DMW chief

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has expressed her gratitude after being confirmed by the the members of Commission on Appointments (CA) as the Secretary of the newly-created Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday.

“I am both grateful and humbled by the opportunity to serve our Overseas Filipino Workers and help fulfill our President’s vision of extending to them the full protection of government wherever they may be,” Ople said.

Senate President and Commission on Appointments Chair Juan Miguel Zubiri said that Ople’s records as OFW advocates make her fit for the department.

“If there is anyone in this world, we can say that is born to the job and task, it is this Honorable Lady, Ma’am Secretary Toots Ople,” Zubiri said.

Ople’s ad interim appointment was unanimously confirmed by the both houses of congress and expressed confidence in Ople’s competence, experience, and ability to lead the DMW.

Representative Greg Gasataya, chair of the Committee on Labor, Employment, Social Work, and Migrant Workers said that Ople has now the opportunity to champion not only the rights and welfare of workers but also to create a home and haven for our modern-day heroes.

Camarines Rep. and House Majority Leader Luis LRay Villafuerte said that Ople’s lifelong dedication to serve can be felt in her passion to serve and help migrant workers”.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada on the other hand said that Ople “is the perfect choice for the job” adding “her invaluable inputs as a resource person on labor and migration policy helped craft better legislation for workers.”

“This would mean strength and stability for our new Department in serving our OFWs in a world of volatility, uncertainty, and complexity; a solid standing for yours truly as their designated guardian and protector in their host countries,”Ople said.