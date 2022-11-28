MoHRE takes action against nepotism after employer appoints 43 family members to hit Emiratisation target

In accordance with the pertinent Cabinet resolution regarding violations and administrative sanctions related to Nafis initiatives and programs, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has started an administrative action against an Emirati employer who appointed 43 family members in a fictitious manner in order to circumvent Emiratisation requirements and gain the benefits of the Nafis program.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry reiterated the responsibilities of Emiratis as part of the Nafis program, pointing out that “the support and benefits are aimed at achieving real Emiratisation rates, and therefore they should not accept any fake jobs that make them partners in the violation of the relevant legislation and laws, therefore, depriving them from the privileges of the Nafis program. Violation will lead to penalties including suspension of support and refund of disbursed support as part of the initiative.”

The Ministry indicated that there is no clause, which prevent relatives or family members from employment in any company, however, the Emiratisation would be “categorised fake with an intention to exploit the benefits of the Nafis program, be it the owner of the company or their employees.”

When an Emirati is added to a firm’s records without actually doing any work or when an Emirati is rehired in the same company with the intention of misleading the authorities, the Ministry views this as “fake Emiratisation.” In the case that a company violates the law, the Ministry applies administrative fines and, if the fraud is established, recommends the company to the Public Prosecution for judicial action.

The Ministry has stepped up inspections to keep tabs on any fraudulent emiratization occurring around the nation. If a fraudulent Emiratisation case is confirmed, administrative penalties and fines against businesses that try to take advantage of Nafis programs can go up to AED 100,000 per Emirati.

The Ministry provides different avenues through which employees, employers, and community members can report infractions to ensure that the law is followed. Violations can be reported by calling 600590000, or by using the Ministry’s smart app or social media accounts.